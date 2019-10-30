Image copyright Google Image caption Kris Kam was found by emergency services on Queen Victoria Road

Five men have been charged with murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in the leg in a street attack.

Kris Kam, 35, suffered two wounds to his upper thigh when he was attacked on Queen Victoria Road in Blackpool at about 11:15 BST on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday.

Three men from London and two of no fixed address are due to appear before Blackpool magistrates on Thursday.

The charged men are Kevin Garcia, 25, of Hilltop Avenue, Stonebridge; Shaquille Cumberbatch, 26, of Montrose Avenue, Edgware; Munochismo Eriken, 27, of South Green; Christopher Carrington, 25, of no fixed address; and Trai Fraser, 18, of no fixed address.

A police spokesman said a 31-year-old woman from Blackpool arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and a 28-year-old Bradford man held on suspicion of murder have both been bailed.