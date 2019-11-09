Photos reveal 'fascinating snapshot' of WW1 aftermath
A collection of negatives found in a small tin has revealed a "fascinating snapshot" of the lives of soldiers keeping the peace after World War One.
Keen photographer John Guthrie, from Burnley, travelled to Germany in March 1919 as part of the occupying force.
The 19-year-old soldier spent a year in the country and took photos capturing his colleagues at work and play.
His grandson David Halsted, who found the negatives, said they showed the servicemen "basically having fun".
Pte Guthrie was called up to the King's Regiment (Liverpool) after the conflict ended and his battalion was sent to Oberkassel, a suburb of Bonn, to root out insurgency and revolutionary activity.
Mr Halsted said despite the seriousness of the assignment, the photos mostly captured the young servicemen "mucking around".
"There is one photo which shows one lad wearing the archetypal German spiked helmet while the others point guns at him," he said.
"Given how soon after the war it was, we look at it now and might think it was quite disrespectful, but they're just young lads."
However, he said among the collection were some shots taken as the battalion travelled through northern France, which showed scenes that "must have been a real eye-opener to what the world was like".
Mr Halsted said he only recently unearthed the images because his grandfather, who died in 1989, had taken thousands of photos throughout his life and the negatives had been "lost in the massive collection".
He discovered them while searching the collection for images of his great uncle, who served at the WW1 Battle of Passchendaele, and "immediately set to".
His research led him to the museum at Oberkassel, where "the whole story of his time in Germany got fleshed out".
"The museum was working on a book specifically about the people and town of Oberkassel during the occupation.
"My granddad's story is now woven through the narrative, reflecting the lives of the locals through the eyes and camera lens of a soldier."
Photos from 1919 from collection of Pte John Guthrie.