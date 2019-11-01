Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

Three teenagers riding on a scooter have been badly injured in a crash involving two cars.

The 17-year-old rider and two others males aged 19 and 16 were hurt when the bike first struck a Vauxhall Corsa before hitting a Peugeot 208 in Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston.

They suffered a range of injuries including head injuries and broken limbs in Thursday night's crash.

Lancashire Police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

Sergeant Tracey Ward said: "My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with the man and two boys who are in hospital with serious injuries."

Police are particularly interested to hear from drivers with dash cam footage.