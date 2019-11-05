Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dogs were locked in cramped and filthy cages by O'Connor

A woman who left 54 dogs trapped and starving in cages at her home has been banned from keeping animals for life.

Kilmany O'Connor, 57, kept the pets in small filthy cages with no access to water, the RSPCA said.

Inspector Sam Morris said he had never seen such "appalling conditions and mental suffering" in his 12-year career.

O'Connor, of Morecambe, Lancashire, admitted several animal cruelty charges at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

The malnourished dogs were rescued by police and have since been re-homed and made a full recovery.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption One of the dogs, pictured before and after it was rescued

O'Connor's home in Mardale Avenue, was raided in April in a joint operation by the RSPCA, police, and social services after concerns were raised about the welfare of the pets.

Many of the dogs were being kept in cages stacked on top of each other.

Mr Morris said police arrived to discover a "cluttered hallway with household items everywhere".

He continued "There were cages stacked on top of another, and each had a cockerpoo or cocker spaniel-type dog inside. The cages were filthy, and the dogs' fur was badly matted with faeces.

"The dogs were barely able to turn around and lie down, stretch out or stand on their hind limbs and of course they couldn't escape."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dogs were found in "appalling conditions" at a house in Morecambe, Lancashire, the RSPCA said

O'Connor was also handed a 16-week custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months.

And she must attend a 25-day community rehabilitation programme, pay a victim surcharge of £150 and court costs of £50.