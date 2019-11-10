Image caption The injuries inflicted on the hedgehog meant it had to be put down (generic picture)

A hedgehog had to be put down after a firework was attached to its head and set off.

The animal was targeted on Friday evening in Pendlebury Close, Longton, Lancashire, South Ribble Police said.

Posting on Facebook, the force added it was with "great sadness" the hedgehog had to be put down "due to the extent of its injuries".

Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.