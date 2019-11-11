Image copyright Google Image caption The school failed to be transparent about its overseas travel costs, a watchdog rules

A primary school which flew trustees to a board meeting in Ibiza failed to report the flight costs in its accounts, an investigation has found.

Langdale Free School in Blackpool also falsely reported a revenue deficit of £12,000 instead of £238,000.

A review by the Education and Skills Funding Agency in January found several failings and breaches of the school's financial management and governance.

Montague Place, which runs the school, has been contacted by the BBC.

The investigation followed a tip-off about financial mismanagement at the school.

'Serious concerns'

The resulting report confirmed serious weaknesses in the school's financial governance, breaches of the school's funding agreement and as a lack of transparency over reporting arrangements.

It raised "serious concerns" over the school's long-term viability as its accounts showed it would be in a net revenue deficit position by the end of the academic financial year.

It also concluded it had not been open and transparent in reporting Ibiza flight costs for a board meeting in February last year.

The watchdog issued a number of recommendations and said "urgent action" must be taken to resolve the issues.

Langdale, which currently has 125 pupils, was a fee-paying independent school before becoming a free school in 2013.

It was rated "good" in its last Ofsted inspection, with the behaviour and safety of children and early years provision deemed "outstanding".

Free schools are funded by the government but not controlled by the council.