Image copyright LDRS Image caption The report describes the A59's congested Ringway as a “grey scar” on the city

A new bridge over the River Ribble is being mooted to transform commuters' road journeys around Preston.

The bridge would help create a ring road around the city as part of an ambitious 20-year transport vision.

The Preston City Transport Plan (PCTP) lays out more than 20 proposals to reduce the reliance on cars with a focus on walking and cycling.

It also recommends refurbishing the railway station, with some mothballed local stations re-opened to serve it.

However, one of its key proposals has cars at its core with a new "Western crossing" over the Ribble, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Refurbishing Preston railway station is one of the top priorities in the plan

It would join the Preston Western Distributor Road, due to open in 2023, and the planned conversion of the A582 between Penwortham and Cuerden into a dual carriageway.

The PCTP's vision would be for the bridge to create a ring road around the city with widened routes either side of the river to join up with the M55 and M6.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Traffic jams during rush-hour on the A59's Ringway

Consultants Mott MacDonald were commissioned by Preston and South Ribble City Deal to work on the plan.

Tom Roberts, Mott McDonald's principal transport planner, said: "A new Ribble crossing would take vehicles out of the core city centre which shouldn't be there."

About 65,000 people commute to Preston and the South Ribble area every day with more than two-thirds in cars, creating rush-hour congestion.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Taxi driver Salim Adam said he turns his lights off during rush hour

Taxi driver Salim Adam said: "I just don't drive when it gets to 5pm, I can't bear it."

Ideas to ease congestion include:

A rethink of the role of the A59's Ringway

Smart motorway on the M6 through central Lancashire

Developing a city centre cycle network

Direct trains from Southport and more trains from Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall

Bus priority routes and improving buses

Lancashire County Council's cabinet members agreed the document should be used to inform ongoing transport planning.

Preston is in line to get between £110m and £190m from the government for sustainable transport projects.