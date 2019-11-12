Image copyright Highfurlong School Image caption Neill Oldham said the school had only had one of the buses for two weeks

The headteacher of a special school has thanked the "overwhelming support" of parents for raising enough money to repair three vandalised minibuses.

The adapted vehicles are used by pupils with special educational needs at Highfurlong School in Blackpool.

Headteacher Neill Oldham said staff and students had been "absolutely heartbroken" at the "mindless damage" discovered by staff on Monday night.

But within 24 hours, the school had been "inundated" with donations.

Mr Oldham said the school had only had one of the buses for two weeks, but they should all be back on the road this week.

He said: "We are overwhelmed with the generosity and support of the Blackpool community and we thank you all so much."

The school said "the education of our children remains our priority and you can rest assured they will not miss out due to this setback".