Image copyright The Canal and River Trust Image caption A large pike was among those being moved from the Lune Aqueduct

Thousands of fish are being moved from a Lancashire aqueduct so a 240m section can be drained for repairs.

A £1.5m project to replace the waterproof lining in part of the Lancaster Canal means several species of fish must be relocated.

The Canal and River Trust is sending a team to move the fish - including pike, bream and eels - to another section.

The work would ensure the aqueduct stays watertight for another 200 years, the trust said.

The aqueduct section of the Lancaster Canal canal, which was built between 1794 and 1797 by engineer John Rennie, crosses the River Lune.

Image copyright The Canal and River Trust Image caption A 240m stretch of the Lune Aqueduct will be drained and repaired.

When the canal opened it was made watertight with clay, which has gradually eroded causing "minor seepage", project manager Graham Ramsden said.

The trust wants to preserve "the historic fabric of the canal" and ensure "people can continue to spend time by the water", Mr Ramsden added.

The work is scheduled to be completed by March 2020.