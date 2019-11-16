Image copyright Google Image caption The 32-year-old woman was struck in a bus lane on Fishergate Hill

A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a double-decker bus, police have said.

The 32-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle as it was driven uphill in a bus lane on Fishergate Hill in Preston at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Nobody on the bus was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them, especially a male pedestrian who stopped at the scene but left before officers arrived at the scene.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from Lancashire Police, said: "We are conducting thorough CCTV enquiries of our own, however if you have a business in the area and your cameras may have captured the incident, please let us know."