A woman who was hit by a double-decker bus in Preston has died, police have said.

The 32-year-old woman was hit by the vehicle as it was driven uphill in a bus lane on Fishergate Hill just before 19:00 GMT on Friday 15 November.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition but died three days later on Monday.

Lancashire Police described her death as "tragic". Nobody on the bus was injured.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them, especially a male pedestrian who stopped at the scene but left before officers arrived.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this incredibly difficult and tragic time."

He added: "Our investigation is ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to speak to us as soon as possible if they haven't already."