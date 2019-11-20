Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the car was driven deliberately at the two pedestrians, near the junction with Pearson Street

A woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a car in a "dreadful" and "deliberate" act.

The 36-year-old was seriously injured when a car mounted the pavement on Whalley Banks, Blackburn, shortly before 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police is trying to trace a man, believed to be 26-year-old Christian Rivers, who was also hit by the vehicle but left the scene.

The force has launched an attempted murder investigation.

A police statement said officers believed the Fiat Punto was driven deliberately at the two pedestrians, near the junction with Pearson Street.

The driver did not stop at the scene and a similar car was found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant damage to the front and evidence that attempts had been made to set it alight.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "We need to trace the people responsible for this dreadful act.

"We are especially keen to trace Christian Rivers, who we believe may have been injured in this collision, so that we can speak to him about what happened."

Police appealed for anyone who saw the car, registration EX07PYA, before it hit the pedestrians.