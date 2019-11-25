Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Alison McBlain died in hospital on Thursday

A boy has been charged with murder over the death of a woman who was struck by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlain, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto Grande on Whalley Banks in Blackburn at about 19:45 GMT on Tuesday. She died later in hospital.

The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Tuesday.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 26, are also being held in connection with the mother-of-one's death.

The men from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to 19 December.

Image caption Miss McBlain was struck on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street

The car, which failed to stop after Miss McBlain was struck, was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street, a force spokesman said.

He added that attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

The mother-of-one died in hospital on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man from Blackburn suffered minor injuries.