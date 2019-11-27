Image caption All services running north of Preston have been cancelled until Thursday

Hundreds of passengers on the West Coast Mainline have been stranded for hours as an electric overhead cable snapped.

The cable broke on the route between Lancaster and Preston at about 08:35 GMT blocking both lines in both directions, Network Rail said.

One person tweeted they were on a train for seven-and-a-half hours, another called it "an absolute horror show".

Stations along the route have become crowded as the delays continue.

West Coast Mainline suspension: latest updates

Network Rail said the stranded passengers would be towed back to their nearest stations at about 17:00 GMT.

Image copyright NETWORK RAIL Image caption All services between Preston and Lancaster have been cancelled until tomorrow

It said that because of the lack of electrical power in the area it had made towing back difficult.

Queues have formed at Preston station while passengers wait for rail replacement services.

Virgin Trains said the disruption would continue until Thursday.

Image caption Crowds gather at Preston station while the delays to services continue

It is not yet known what caused the damage to the 440 yards (400m) of the cable.

Northern and Trans Pennine Express services in the area have also been affected.

Passengers expecting to use the route have been advised not to travel, and have been warned journey times would be at least three hours longer than usual.

Virgin passengers can use their tickets on Thursday, the company said.