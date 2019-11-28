Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Conner Stevens was "loved by all that knew him", his family said

Police have urged those involved in a crash which resulted in the deaths of two men to "search their conscience and come forward".

Conner Stevens, 24, and Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, died after the Audi S1 they were in crashed on Moss Lane in Burscough, Lancashire on 20 November.

The Audi and a red Fiat 500 Abarth had been stolen during a burglary in Eccleston prior to the crash.

The Fiat was later recovered on Valley Close in Crosby, Merseyside.

"I would like to remind people that whatever the circumstances are around this incident, two young men have lost their lives and their families deserve answers," said Det Chf Insp Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police.

A force spokesman said the Audi crashed into a wall, a telegraph pole and then a second wall at 04:00 GMT.

Mr Stevens, who was driving, died at the scene of the crash while his front-seat passenger Mr Peaurt-Moran died later at Aintree Hospital.

'Dearly missed'

"I would also like to appeal directly to those involved in this incident to search your conscience, come forward and do the right thing," said Ms Smith.

"I appreciate that this will be a difficult decision out of fear that they may be in trouble. However, two young men went out that night and never came home."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Audi crashed into a wall, a telegraph pole and then a second wall in the early hours of 20 November

Anyone who is intentionally withholding information about the crash risks arrest, police have warned.

Following his death, the family of Mr Stevens, from Sefton, said he would be "dearly missed and always loved".

"Conner was loved by all that knew him. Not an angel but a kid who would do anybody a good turn.

"He would brighten any room up with his bubbly character and his gorgeous smile."