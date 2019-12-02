Lancaster stab murder accused Connor Reece pleads not guilty
- 2 December 2019
A man has denied the murder of a man who died after being found with a stab wound to the leg.
Lee Farrington, 29, was found seriously injured at a property on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster on 27 August and died in hospital the following day.
Connor Reece, 24, of Tweedale Street, Rochdale, pleaded not guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the same court on 2 March.