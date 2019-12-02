Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lee Farrington died in hospital after being stabbed in the leg on 28 August

A man has denied the murder of a man who died after being found with a stab wound to the leg.

Lee Farrington, 29, was found seriously injured at a property on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster on 27 August and died in hospital the following day.

Connor Reece, 24, of Tweedale Street, Rochdale, pleaded not guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the same court on 2 March.