Image copyright PDSA Image caption Buster needed an operation after opting for the unconventional snack

A dog needed surgery after swallowing a chunk of carpet.

Buster the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was rushed to Blackpool's PDSA Pet Hospital after making the unconventional choice of snack.

Owner Jamie-Leigh Richardson, of Preston, said: "He has a big appetite but I was shocked when the vet showed us the piece of carpet."

Veterinary surgeon Jennifer Jackson said: "I can't say I have ever had to remove a piece of carpet before."

Image copyright PDSA Image caption A large piece of carpet had become lodged in the dog's abdomen

She added: "Objects can sometimes sit in the stomach for a while, but they cause problems when they move into the guts, which are much narrower."

The PDSA said dogs' natural curiosity can sometimes mean they swallow items by mistake as they explore their territory.

The charity advises owners to speak to a vet if they suspect a pet has eaten something problematic, as there can be fatal consequences.