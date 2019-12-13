Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on CCTV walking on Burnley Road in Huncoat

A teenage boy has denied strangling a teaching assistant found dead in a cemetery, two weeks after the mother-of-two went missing.

Lindsay Birbeck's body was discovered in Accrington Cemetery on 24 August following police and community appeals for help to find the 47-year-old.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on 25 February.

Miss Birbeck went missing from her home in Huncoat, Accrington on 12 August and was last seen alive on CCTV footage captured on Burnley Road.

Members of the public took part in a number of searches for her before her body was found.

A post-mortem examination found she had died as a result of compression of the neck.