Image copyright Google Image caption The motorway was closed overnight, but has since reopened, police said

A driver who failed to stop after a man fell from a motorway bridge and was hit by a number of vehicles is being sought by police.

Lancashire Police said the man, who was in his 20s, died shortly after falling on to the westbound M65 near Junction 10 at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

A force spokesman said the motorway was closed overnight but has reopened.

Sgt Craig Booth appealed for the driver who failed to stop, who may have been in a BMW 1 series, to contact police.

He said his thoughts were "very much with the family and friends of the man who died" and an investigation was under way "to establish exactly what occurred".

"In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a car which we believe may have been involved in the collision but failed to stop at the scene," he added.