Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lancashire Police believe the attack on Robert Beattie was "targeted"

A ninth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who police believe was set alight in his home.

Robert Beattie was found with serious burns in Skelmersdale in September.

Lancashire Police said it was believed the 48-year-old, who died in hospital two weeks later, was "doused in accelerant" and set on fire.

The arrested 25-year-old Liverpool man was also held on suspicion of wounding and arson with intent to endanger life.

Lancashire Police said he had since been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

He was the seventh man to be bailed over Mr Beattie's death. Two other men, who were also arrested, will face no further action.