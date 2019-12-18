Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Alison McBlaine died in hospital in November

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman who was struck by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlaine, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto Grande on Whalley Banks in Blackburn on 19 November. She died later in hospital.

John Chatwood, 25, of Walsh Street, Blackburn, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

Three others, including a 16-year-old boy, have previously been charged with the same offences.

Image caption Ms McBlaine was struck on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street

The car failed to stop after the mother-of-one was struck. A 26-year-old man from Blackburn suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street and attempts had been made to set it on on fire, a force spokesman said.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, of Ivy Street, Blackburn, Dean Qayum, 20, of Patterdale Avenue, Blackburn and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Mr Chatwood is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.