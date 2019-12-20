Lancashire

Attempted murder charges after triple shooting in Skelmersdale

  • 20 December 2019
Belfield, Skelmersdale Image copyright Liverpool Echo
Image caption The shooting happened at a house in Belfield, Skelmersdale on 15 October

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a triple shooting.

The men, aged 21, 45 and 46, were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds following the shooting at a house in Belfield, Skelmersdale on 15 October.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He will appear before magistrates in Preston later.

A 17-year-old girl from Liverpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, has been released under investigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites