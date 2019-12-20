Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Andrew Tait (left) and George Preshur were jailed for life

Two men who murdered a man in a "sustained and brutal" attack at his home have been jailed.

Steven Thurston, 50, was found dead in Sussex Drive in Blackburn, Lancashire, in June.

Andrew Tait, 22, from Huncoat, was found guilty after a trial. George Preshur, 30, of Blackburn, admitted murder at a previous hearing.

Tait was given a minimum term of 25 years and Preshur ordered to serve at least 20 years and 10 months.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Thurston died from "significant head injuries", Preston Crown Court heard.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Steven Thurston was found beaten to death at his home

The sentences of Tait, of Brownbirks Road, and Preshur, of Keele Walk, were welcomed by Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo.

She said: "Steven Thurston was subjected to a sustained and brutal assault which left him with a number of serious injuries, including skull fractures, from which he sadly died."

Mr Thurston's family described their relative as "the kindest, caring, loving father, son and brother", adding that his "door was always open to help others".