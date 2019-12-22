Man, 70, dies after fall in Preston bus stairwell
- 22 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 70-year-old man has died after he fell in the stairway of a bus, police have said.
He suffered a head injury following the stumble on the Longridge-to-Preston service at about 09:55 GMT, on 10 December.
Lancashire Police said he attended hospital afterwards but died from his injuries on Wednesday.
They have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.