Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the man boarded at The Old Oak bus-stop near Preston

A 70-year-old man has died after he fell in the stairway of a bus, police have said.

He suffered a head injury following the stumble on the Longridge-to-Preston service at about 09:55 GMT, on 10 December.

Lancashire Police said he attended hospital afterwards but died from his injuries on Wednesday.

They have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.