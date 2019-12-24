Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Jason Goldrick went missing from a hospital in Blackpool last month

A man who went missing from a hospital almost two months ago has been found dead in the sea off an island.

Jason Goldrick went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the night of 1 November.

The 50-year-old's body was recovered near Roa Island in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, with police describing his death as "unexplained".

Last month a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under investigation.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said: "Mr Goldrick's family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."

A post-mortem examination will take place over the next few days, the force added.

Mr Goldrick, who lived in Blackpool, was last seen in CCTV released by police, walking on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde in the early hours of 2 November.