Mother and daughter seriously hurt in Preston crash

  • 29 December 2019
Cadley Causeway Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Cadley Causeway, Preston

A mother and daughter have been seriously injured in a crash.

They were in a Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a crash with an Audi in Cadley Causeway, Preston before 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The mother, in her 80s, suffered rib fractures and a lung injury, while her daughter, in her 60s, suffered a head wound and internal bleeding.

Lancashire Police is appealing for help to find the driver of the Audi who fled the scene.

