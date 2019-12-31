Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lancashire Police named Lee Clarke as a suspect in the racially motivated hit-and-run

Two people were injured on Christmas Eve after being hit by a car in a racially-motivated attack, police said.

A blue Volkswagen Golf mounted the pavement and struck the man and woman on Bacup Road near the Revival nightclub in Rawtenstall, Lancashire.

Police said the pair had earlier been "verbally abused" in a nearby pub before the 22:30 GMT hit-and-run.

Police named Lee Clarke, 22, as a suspect in the attack. A woman, 23, has also been held on suspicion of assault.

Mr Clarke, of Hamer Avenue, Rossendale, is described as white, 6ft (1.8m) tall, of medium build with short, light-brown hair.

Both victims just suffered minor injuries. Lancashire Police said the two incidents are "linked".

Det Insp Tom Edmondson said: "Clarke is wanted in connection with a serious offence and we would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

"Clarke knows we want to speak to him and I would urge he contacts police immediately."

The arrested woman, from Rawtenstall, is in custody after being held this morning.