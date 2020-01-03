Image caption Cracker was left tied to the altar of Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool

A dog left at a church with a note from its owner saying "I love you and I'm so, so, so sorry" is set to be rehomed.

The brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier-cross, named Cracker, was left tied to the altar of Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool on 18 December.

The RSPCA is caring for the dog and said it hoped the owner "can take comfort from the fact that he's being well-looked after".

If they do not come forward, Cracker will be rehomed, it added.

A spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately no-one has come forward to claim him and we've not been able to trace his previous owner so we will soon begin looking for a new home for him.

"I suspect he won't have to wait long to find a wonderful new family and I hope his former owner has seen all of the coverage and can take comfort from the fact that he's being well-looked after."

Cracker was found by staff at the church - which is left unlocked - when they arrived for work.

The note read: "Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn't imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry. Please believe me when I say I haven't done this easily".

Image caption The note pleaded with those who found him to help give Cracker a new home

Lucy Bellwood from Street Paws, a charity that offers free veterinary care and support to the homeless and those in extreme poverty, said they would be happy to help the previous owner if they could be traced.

She said: "The vast majority of dogs we see belonging to people on the street are in immaculate condition, very, very well-loved and very well cared for.

"They are incredibly important to these people."