Banks Crescent was sealed off after a "suspect item" was found in a house on Monday

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on a "realistic but harmless" device found in a house by police.

Lancashire Police cordoned off Banks Crescent in Heysham after a "suspect item" was found on Monday afternoon.

A force spokesman said the ordnance team disposed of the device at about 20:00 GMT.

He added that officers had found no evidence of "ill intent" and no arrests were made.