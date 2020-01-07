Bomb experts detonate 'realistic but harmless' device in Heysham
- 7 January 2020
Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on a "realistic but harmless" device found in a house by police.
Lancashire Police cordoned off Banks Crescent in Heysham after a "suspect item" was found on Monday afternoon.
A force spokesman said the ordnance team disposed of the device at about 20:00 GMT.
He added that officers had found no evidence of "ill intent" and no arrests were made.