Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Rooney is currently being cared for at an RSPCA centre

A dog found tied up in a church with a note of apology is to go back to his original owner.

The seven-year-old Staffie, named Cracker by the RSPCA, was found at Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool on 18 December.

The dog, who is actually called Rooney, is to be returned to his owner Alison, who is from the resort.

Charity Street Paws is to take care of Rooney until Alison is ready to have him home.

Rooney was found tied up next to the altar in the church with a note, which said: "My dog means the world to me and I don't know what else to do. I've no home or money now for him.

"Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn't imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry.

"I love you and I am so so so sorry."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Rooney's owner loves him very much, the StreetPaws charity says

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping, who collected Rooney, said the publicity around the dog's discovery had led to Alison being traced.

"We're so pleased that Cracker - who is actually named Rooney - will be going back to his owner once she's back on her feet," he said.

StreetPaws founder Michelle Southern said she was relieved when his owner was found as "she loves him very much".

"Rooney's story has really touched the hearts of the nation, but sadly it's not uncommon," Ms Southern said.

"People who have no home are forced to make heartbreaking decisions to give up their pets as they have no other choice."