Blackburn homeless attack: Second man arrested
- 8 January 2020
A second man has been arrested after a homeless man was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face as he sat in a sleeping bag.
The man, who was under bike sheds on Astley Gate in Blackburn, was attacked at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
A 30-year-old man from Blackburn is being held on suspicion of assault and affray.
A man, 26, arrested on the same charge has been released under investigation.
Appealing for information earlier, PC Kaz Garda said it was a "cowardly, unprovoked attack".