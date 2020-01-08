Image copyright Google Image caption The man was sat under bike sheds on Astley Gate when he was attacked

A second man has been arrested after a homeless man was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face as he sat in a sleeping bag.

The man, who was under bike sheds on Astley Gate in Blackburn, was attacked at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

A 30-year-old man from Blackburn is being held on suspicion of assault and affray.

A man, 26, arrested on the same charge has been released under investigation.

Appealing for information earlier, PC Kaz Garda said it was a "cowardly, unprovoked attack".