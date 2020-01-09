Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened outside Up Holland High School

Three pupils were seriously injured when a "car mounted the pavement" outside a school near Wigan.

The pupils, aged 13 and 14, were taken to hospital after the incident at Up Holland High School on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and dangerous driving, and is in police custody.

"We are working closely with the school and patrols will be increased in the area around school opening and closing times," said police in Lancashire.

"We are investigating after children were injured in a collision with a car.

"We were called at 15:34 on Wednesday to reports a car had mounted the pavement outside Up Holland High."