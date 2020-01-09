Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police targeted a group who were thought to have been bringing drugs into Blackpool from Merseyside

Eight people have been arrested and Class A drugs with a street value of £200,000 seized in a series of raids in Blackpool.

Police said Wednesday's action was part of a "major investigation into the supply of drugs" in the seaside town.

The group involved are thought to have been bringing drugs into the area from Merseyside, Lancashire Police said.

Seven men and one woman were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Six were later released under investigation while two remain in custody.

Properties were searched in Laburnum Street, Caroline Street, Regent Road, Gisburn Grove, Butler Street, Dingle Avenue, Shaw Road, Charles Street, St Anthony's Place and George Street.

Det Insp Steve Harry said: "The operation is part of our on-going commitment to taking drugs off our streets.

"The activities of drug dealers can have a dramatic effect on our communities. It can ruin lives."