Alex Davies death: Teenager accused of Parbold Hill murder named
A teenager accused of murdering an 18-year-old man who was found dead in woods has been named.
The body of Alex Davies, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire was discovered near Parbold Hill on 1 May.
Brian Healless, from Chorley, was arrested days later and charged with murder when he was 17 years old.
He has not been identified until now because of his age. An order banning his identification has been revoked by Preston Crown Court Judge Mark Brown
Mr Healless has pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article.
He will stand trial on 11 March.