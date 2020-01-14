Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jahangir Hussain, 29, died after being attacked outside his mother's home in Jhelum last Thursday

A British takeaway owner has been shot dead in Pakistan.

Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was killed as he left his mother's home in the city of Jhelum.

His mother, a Pakistani national, was also injured on Thursday morning and local police have launched a murder investigation.

Mr Hussain, who ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway with his brother in Rossendale, frequently travelled to Pakistan to visit family.

Image copyright Jenny Coleman Image caption Jahangir Hussain, from Blackburn, ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway with his brother in Rossendale

Mr Hussain was the youngest of four siblings.

His sister Nazia Kauser said the family had recently been looking to introduce him to potential marriage partners and was "devastated".

"We were planning his wedding next year. Everyone loved him," she said.

"At the moment [the] family are in shock and everyone is crying. He was my baby, my brother.

"We need justice, he was so young and beautiful."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Jhelum, and are in contact with the Pakistani police".