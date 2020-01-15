Lancashire

Driver escapes as car swamped by rising tide on Blackpool beach

  • 15 January 2020
Media captionCar on Blackpool beach submerged by sea tide

A "fortunate" driver escaped without injury after a car got stuck on a beach and was swamped by the rising tide.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the vehicle became stranded at Starr Gate, Blackpool on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said the driver abandoned it before coastguards from Lytham St Annes and Fleetwood arrived at 12:00 GMT, but the tide was already too high for the vehicle to be retrieved.

It was removed from the sand by a tractor after high tide, she said.

She added that it was not known why the car, which was parked close to a slip-way, had been driven on to the beach.

Image caption Coastguards were unable to reach the car until after high tide had passed
Image caption The vehicle became stranded at Starr Gate, Blackpool on Tuesday morning

