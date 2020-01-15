Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car on Blackpool beach submerged by sea tide

A "fortunate" driver escaped without injury after a car got stuck on a beach and was swamped by the rising tide.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the vehicle became stranded at Starr Gate, Blackpool on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said the driver abandoned it before coastguards from Lytham St Annes and Fleetwood arrived at 12:00 GMT, but the tide was already too high for the vehicle to be retrieved.

It was removed from the sand by a tractor after high tide, she said.

She added that it was not known why the car, which was parked close to a slip-way, had been driven on to the beach.

Image copyright LSACRT Image caption Coastguards were unable to reach the car until after high tide had passed