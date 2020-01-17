Image copyright Darrell Dunn/Buckshaw Beat Image caption Prospect Homes has begun repairing the damage

A developer has blamed extreme weather conditions after a section of roof on a four-year-old house suddenly collapsed into a neighbour's garden.

The terraced home in Buckshaw Village, Lancashire, was built by Prospect Homes in 2016.

No one was in the house and no one was hurt when half the roof caved on Monday afternoon.

Prospect Homes said it was conducting a "thorough investigation" and checking other properties on the development.

Faith Marriott, whose house backs onto the property, said it was "very alarming" that her garden had been left strewn in bricks and rubble.

Image copyright Faith Marriott Image caption Bricks and rubble from the home in Byers Walk tumbled into a neighbour's garden

She said: "I was very surprised because it definitely wasn't windy."

Prospect Homes said they had provided alternative accommodation for the two occupants of the home while repairs are made.

A spokeswoman said: "The incident that occurred that saw part of a gable wall collapse following extreme weather conditions.

"It is currently being thoroughly investigated by our team of experts.

"We have taken this opportunity to check other properties on this development and so far have found these to be constructed in accordance with the required standards."