Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mark Fisher was found at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death.

Mark Fisher, 33, was found at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington, just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Accrington, are being held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Fisher's family said they "desperately" need to know what happened to him.

"As a family we are heartbroken. Mark was much loved by all of his family and we miss him so much."

They have appealed for anyone with any information to contact police.