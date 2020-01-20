Image copyright Instagram Image caption Police said Maria (left) and her sister Nadia Rehman died after being overcome by a gas leak

Two sisters from Lancashire died from a gas leak from a boiler while visiting relatives in Pakistan, police say.

Nadia, 18, and Maria Rehman, 24, from Preston, were found collapsed in a house in the village of Mirpur.

Police in the nearby city of Gujrat ruled there were no suspicious circumstances and said there would be no arrests in the case.

The sisters died eight days ago. Maria was a model while her sister was a student.

Image caption Pakistani police addressed the media in the city of Gujrat

Police have carried out post-mortem examinations on the women.

A spokesman said: "We have looked at the cylinders, the pipes, the bodies of the girls. We have gone through the crime scene a number of times.

"We have found no evidence, no scientific evidence, to suggest anything different to arrest anyone on this case."

Haider Ali, the Imam from the women's mosque in Preston, said their deaths left "distress, sadness and sorrow".