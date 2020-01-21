Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mark Fisher was found at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed to death have made two further arrests.

Mark Fisher, 33, was found dead at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington, just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Accrington, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man has been released without charge and a 35-year-old woman has been released under investigation. Both were held on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Fisher died from multiple stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Fisher's family said they "desperately" need to know what happened to him and have appealed for anyone with any information to contact police.