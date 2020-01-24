Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jahangir Hussain, 29, was shot outside his mother's home in Jhelum, Pakistan

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a British man in Pakistan.

Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, died on 9 January near his mother's home in the city of Jhelum.

Pakistani police said a man, 60, had been arrested in connection with the murder probe.

Three others arrested - a youth, a man and a woman, have been bailed until Saturday when they are due to appear at Jhelum District Court.

Mr Hussain's mother was also injured in the attack but she survived.

The 29-year-old ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway with his brother in Rossendale and frequently travelled to Pakistan to visit family.