Man charged with attempted murder after Burnley stabbing
- 26 January 2020
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in the back and neck.
The victim, in his 20s, was attacked in Cleaver Street, Burnley, at about 18:25 GMT on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on Monday. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.