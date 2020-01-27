Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mother-of-one Alison McBlaine died in hospital

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was struck by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlaine was struck by a Fiat Punto in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 19 November and died later in hospital. A 26-year-old was also seriously injured.

A 62-year-old man and a woman, 27, were held on suspicion of two counts of conspiracy to murder.

Four people including a boy, 16, have previously been charged with murder.

They have also been charged with attempted murder.

Image caption Ms McBlaine was struck on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street

A 25-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and arson, police said.

The three most recent arrests were made at addresses in Clayton-le-Moors and Preston.

Lancashire Police said the car failed to stop after hitting Ms McBlaine and the man.

It was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street where attempts had been made to set it on on fire.