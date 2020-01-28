Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mother-of-one Alison McBlaine died in hospital

A fifth person has been charged following the death of a woman who was hit by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlaine was struck by a Fiat Punto in Blackburn, Lancashire, in November. A 26-year-old man was also seriously injured.

Karis Poynton, 27, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has been charged with murdering Ms McBlaine and the attempted murder of the man.

Four other people have previously been charged with the same offences.

A 16-year-old boy is among the four.

Lancashire Police said the car failed to stop after hitting the pair.

It was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street where attempts had been made to set it on on fire.

Ms Poynton is due before magistrates later.

A 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and arson has been released without charge.