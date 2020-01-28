Stork Inn fire: Blaze at 17th Century Conder Green pub
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a 17th Century pub near Lancaster.
The fire began to engulf the roof at the Stork Inn, on Corricks Lane in Conder Green, at about 05:20 GMT.
Plumes of thick, black smoke can be seen billowing from the building. Ten fire engines are in attendance and the roof is "well-alight", Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The A588 is currently closed and vehicles are unable to travel through the area towards Lancaster or Thurnham.
We have nine fire engines at a commercial fire in Conder Green. There is a lot of thick smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/E25kYIL42b— Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) January 28, 2020
