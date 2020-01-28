Lancashire

Stork Inn fire: Blaze at 17th Century Conder Green pub

  • 28 January 2020
Stork Inn fire Image copyright LFRS
Image caption There is a lot of thick, black smoke from the roof space which is "well-alight", the fire service said

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a 17th Century pub near Lancaster.

The fire began to engulf the roof at the Stork Inn, on Corricks Lane in Conder Green, at about 05:20 GMT.

Plumes of thick, black smoke can be seen billowing from the building. Ten fire engines are in attendance and the roof is "well-alight", Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The A588 is currently closed and vehicles are unable to travel through the area towards Lancaster or Thurnham.

