Image caption Graham Cain said he had decided to temporarily step down until an investigation had concluded

A deputy council leader under investigation by the Labour Party over an allegedly inappropriate Facebook post has stood down.

Graham Cain, who is in charge of children's services at Blackpool Council, was suspended by the party in January after the probe was launched.

Mr Cain said the matter had become "extremely distracting" and he was "temporarily" standing down.

The authority's children's services were rated inadequate in 2018.

The council announced on Friday plans to spend an extra £14m on the department following the critical Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors said some children were living in "chronic neglect" and management was described as "weak".

The nature of the Facebook post in question has not been disclosed.

'Best thing to do'

Mr Cain said: "Given the importance of the improvement journey we are on with children's services, [the investigation] is extremely distracting.

"As such, I feel it would be best for the service and myself that I offer to temporarily step down until a conclusion is reached."

Council leader Simon Blackburn said he had accepted Mr Cain's decision and agreed it was the "best thing to do at this point in time".

"I await the conclusion of the procedure, which I trust will be swiftly concluded," he added.

In the meantime Mr Cain's positions will be filled by councillor Lynn Williams, who was previously responsible for health at the authority.

Mr Blackburn said Ms Williams had a "wealth of experience in social care" and children's services remained an "upmost priority".

The Labour Party is yet to comment.