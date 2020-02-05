Image copyright Family handout Image caption Colin Willoughby was described as "a gentle giant" by his wife Jayne

A worker at an engineering firm died after he was crushed by a 1,000 tonne hydraulic press, a court has heard.

Colin Willoughby was working at Graham Engineering Ltd in Nelson, Lancashire, when he became trapped under machinery on the afternoon of 21 May, 2018.

The company and its director Stuart Fraser, 64, have denied health and safety breaches at Preston Crown Court.

They pleaded not guilty to breaching an employer's duty of care to its employees.

Mr Willoughby, 52, described by his wife Jayne as "a strong Goliath yet a gentle giant", died at the scene on Whitehall's Industrial Estate.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive then launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Image copyright Google Image caption Stuart Fraser has been a director of the company since 1996

The firm and its director Mr Fraser denied breaching Health and Safety regulations by failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees working on or near the Hugh Smith machine.

Judge Philip Parry granted Mr Fraser, who has been a director of the company since 1996, unconditional bail and set a trial date for 16 November.

Speaking after his death, Mr Willoughby's wife said his loss had been "a massive shock to his wife and family" who were all left "devastated".

Graham Engineering Ltd has 180 employees and serves the aerospace, nuclear, security and medical sectors.