Preston murder arrests after man's 'unexplained' death
- 8 February 2020
Three men have been held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.
Police said they received a report a man had been found unresponsive at a house in Balfour Road, Preston, at about 07:45 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three men, aged 29, 31 and 50 and all from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Lancashire Police appealed for information and said the death was being treated as unexplained.