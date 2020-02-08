Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in a house in Balfour Road

Three men have been held on suspicion of murder after the death of a man.

Police said they received a report a man had been found unresponsive at a house in Balfour Road, Preston, at about 07:45 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men, aged 29, 31 and 50 and all from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police appealed for information and said the death was being treated as unexplained.