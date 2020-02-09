Image copyright South Shore Blackpool Fire Service Image caption Motorist being rescued from car in Blackpool

Storm Ciara is causing major travel disruption and the evacuation of properties in Lancashire.

Avanti West Coast has cancelled all trains north of Preston and Northern has cancelled more than 140 trains across northern England.

Blackpool Council has evacuated some houses and is setting up an emergency rest centre and a motorist had to be rescued in deep water in the resort.

There are more than 80 flood warnings in place in Lancashire.

Blackpool Council said properties in Rigby Road and Queen Victoria Road had been evacuated due to flooding and about 15 people were being moved to an emergency rest centre.

Firefighters in the resort tweeted about a "busy night" responding to flooding incidents.

Avanti West Coast said no trains were running between Preston and Scotland until further notice due to reports of flooding.

Northern has issued a warning to passengers not to travel on the following routes due to severe flooding:

Blackpool North and Preston

Skipton to Carlisle and Morecambe

Burnley Manchester Road to Todmorden

It said the lines were closed with no road replacements in place due to the exceptional weather conditions.

The planned road replacement vehicles between Blackburn and Manchester Victoria will terminate at Burnley Manchester Road due to road closures.

A lane has been closed on the M61 southbound at junction nine at Brindle to junction eight Chorley due to flooding in the carriageway.

The M6 northbound slip road into Charnock Richard services is also shut due to surface water, as is the A6 Lancaster New Road at Cabus near Lancaster.

Blackpool Transport has cancelled all trams due to the "high winds and risk of injury and damage" until further notice.

All Isle of man Steam Packet Company's ferry crossings between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire have been cancelled.