Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Ryan Herbert had made "significant" progress, a judge ruled

A murderer who kicked a 20-year-old girl to death because she was dressed as a Goth has had his minimum jail term reduced by one year.

Ryan Herbert, 28, was jailed for life in 2008, aged 16, after he admitted murdering student Sophie Lancaster.

In 2007 Ms Lancaster was attacked in a park along with her boyfriend Robert Maltby because they were Goths.

A High Court judge has ruled that Herbert had made "exceptional progress" in jail.

'Where's the justice?'

Herbert's previous attempt to have his minimum term reduced was rejected in 2016.

Ms Lancaster died 13 days after being battered by Herbert and his friend Brendan Harris as she tried to protect her boyfriend from attack in Stubbylee Park, Bacup, Lancashire.

Herbert, who had also admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Maltby was given a minimum term of 16 years and three months which was later reduced to 15-and-a-half years.

Herbert, of Bacup had his minimum tariff reduced earlier to 14-and-a-half years by Mr Justice William Davis, making him now eligible for parole consideration in February 2022.

Sophie's mother Sylvia, who has become a hate-crime campaigner since her daughter's murder said: "Where's the justice? I'm pleased for the lad but I think he should serve his full sentence."

Image copyright PA Image caption Sophie Lancaster was begging the gang to stop attacking her boyfriend

The judge said evidence from professionals at HMP Warren Hill, Suffolk, where Herbert was moved to in 2017, indicated a significant improvement from his previous review.

"The way in which he is described by the senior staff at that establishment goes significantly beyond what would be expected of any inmate making good progress," he said.

Role of education

He said Herbert had taken on a mentoring role in a rehabilitation programme and was described as "one of the most reliable, sensitive and conscientious students".

The judge also said: "In 2008, Herbert was a young person whose only contribution to education was to disrupt and who saw no purpose in learning.

"In 2020 he is someone who has a profound interest in his own education and the education of others."

Herbert and five other teenage boys "savagely and mercilessly attacked" Mr Maltby on 11 August 2007.

Ms Lancaster rushed to help her boyfriend as he lay unconscious and shouted at his attackers to leave him alone.

She suffered a "sustained and vicious attack" with kicks and stamps to her head until she lost consciousness.

Mr Justice Davis said it appeared the couple had been attacked because they "looked and dressed differently".